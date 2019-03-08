Korea opportunities: Seoul and Busan
Host an event in the buzzing Asian metropolis of Seoul or combine meetings with a beach break in Busan.
Host an event in the buzzing Asian metropolis of Seoul or combine meetings with a beach break in Busan.
Please enter your details
For online access to citmagazine.com you need to register. Registration is free and will allow you to access three articles a month.
For unlimited access to citmagazine.com you will need to subscribe here or take out a 10 day free trial.
Contact Customer Support at
customer.service@haymarket.com
or check our frequently asked questions about signing in to the site.
Follow Us